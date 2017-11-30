FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WhatsApp service resumes after worldwide outage
November 30, 2017 / 7:57 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

WhatsApp service resumes after worldwide outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Popular messaging app WhatsApp said on Thursday that users around the world had been unable to access its service for a brief period, but that access for its 1 billion daily users had since resumed.

A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The outage was most acute in northern Europe and Brazil but lasted less than an hour, according to downdetector.com, which tracks disruptions across telecommunications services.

California-based WhatsApp, which Facebook Inc purchased for $19 billion in 2014, is among the most popular messaging services in the world.

Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy

