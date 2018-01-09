FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook's Oculus to partner with Xiaomi to build VR headsets
January 9, 2018 / 1:30 AM / 2 days ago

Facebook's Oculus to partner with Xiaomi to build VR headsets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s Oculus said on Monday it is partnering with Chinese phone maker Xiaomi Technology Co to make its new standalone virtual reality headset and also revealed that it will launch a version of the product exclusively for the Chinese market.

A booth of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is seen at an industrial design expo in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 3, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Oculus said Xiaomi would be its hardware partner for the new Oculus Go headset, announced last October, and would also make the China specific “Mi VR Standalone” using Oculus technology.

Oculus, which social networking giant Facebook acquired in 2014, also said it is working closely with Qualcomm Inc and would use the company’s Snapdragon 821 chipsets to power the mobile VR headsets.

The Oculus Go is set to release in early 2018, starting at a price of $199.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru

