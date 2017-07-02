FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
TPG Capital withdraws bid to take over Australia's Fairfax Media
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 2, 2017 / 6:20 AM / a month ago

TPG Capital withdraws bid to take over Australia's Fairfax Media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Fairfax Media headquarters are pictured in Sydney, Australia, May 3, 2017.Jason Reed/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - TPG Capital Management LP [TPG.UL] has abandoned its A$2.76 billion ($2.12 billion) bid to take over Australia's oldest newspaper publisher, Fairfax Media Ltd (FXJ.AX), a TPG spokesman said on Sunday.

"TPG has today exited the Fairfax due diligence process and has elected not to proceed with an offer," a spokesman said in a statement.

"TPG thanks the Board and senior management team of Fairfax for the integrity and focus they have brought to the discussions."

A spokesperson for Fairfax was not immediately available for comment.

Fairfax had been the subject of a bidding war between TPG Capital and private equity peer Hellman & Friedman.

Reporting by Harry Pearl; Editing by Christopher Cushing

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.