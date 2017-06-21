FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Judge approves temporary stop to DraftKings, FanDuel merger
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 21, 2017 / 7:59 PM / 2 months ago

Judge approves temporary stop to DraftKings, FanDuel merger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A DraftKings logo is displayed on a board inside of the DFS Players Conference in New York November 13, 2015.Lucas Jackson Picture Supplied by Action Images

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge has approved a temporary halt of a merger between sport fantasy companies DraftKings and FanDuel.

    Earlier this week, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, California and the District of Columbia said they would seek to stop the merger because the combined company would control more than 90 percent of the U.S. market for paid daily fantasy sports contests.

    Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia on Tuesday approved a temporary restraining order agreed by the FTC and the two companies.

    The companies announced the deal in November 2016 as a merger of equals that would cut their legal bills.

FanDuel had no comment on the filing but reiterated its comment from earlier in the week that the companies were considering legal options regarding the FTC complaint.

    The companies have a history of aggressive advertising as they battled for market share. They cut ad spending significantly in 2016 and said the combined company could again expand spending on advertising and customer acquisition.

    

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.