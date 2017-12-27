FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie Mae sells $500 million bills at higher rates
December 27, 2017 / 2:54 PM / Updated a day ago

Fannie Mae sells $500 million bills at higher rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

FILE PHOTO: Fannie Mae headquarters is seen in Washington, DC, U.S. on February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of 1M bills due Jan. 24, 2018 at a 1.248 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 1.240 percent rate for $250 million of 1M bills sold on Dec. 20.

The company also sold $250 million of three-month bills due March 28, 2018 at a 1.350 percent rate, also up from the 1.330 percent rate for $250 million of three-month bills sold last week.

The 1M bills were priced at 99.903 with a money market yield of 1.249 percent. The three-month bills were priced at 99.659 with a money market yield of 1.355 percent.

Settlement is Dec. 27-28.

