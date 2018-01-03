Fannie Mae sells one billion dollar bills at mixed rates

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $1 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

FILE PHOTO: Fannie Mae headquarters is seen in Washington, DC, U.S. on February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Fannie Mae said it sold $500 million of 1M bills due Jan. 31, 2018 at a 1.245 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 1.248 percent rate for $250 million of 1M bills sold on Dec. 27.

The company also sold $500 million of three-month bills due April 4, 2018 at a 1.385 percent rate, up from the 1.350 percent rate for $250 million of three-month bills sold last week.

The 1M bills were priced at 99.903 with a money market yield of 1.246 percent. The three-month bills were priced at 99.650 with a money market yield of 1.390 percent.