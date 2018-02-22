Soft romance fills Fendi's Milan catwalk show

MILAN (Reuters) - Elegant capes, geometric patterns and pleats in soft shades filled Fendi’s show on Thursday, as the Italian fashion house presented a feminine and romantic fall-winter collection.

A Prince of Wales tartan mackintosh coat inspired by a uniform opened the catwalk of the Rome-based group that is part of French luxury giant LVMH.

Long camel coats, skirt ensembles, embroidered dresses and designs with sleek geometric black and white patterns followed down a catwalk lit in beige colors.

Fine pleated details on the sides of skirts and dresses and square shouldered capes, long and short, were the signature of the clothes by the creative duo formed by Chanel’s Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi, scion of the label’s founding family.

LVMH named Christian Dior executive Serge Brunschwig as the new head of Fendi on Tuesday after former CEO Pietro Beccari took the helm of the whole Dior business last November.

Brunschwig told Reuters he had “great ambitions” for the brand.

The collection also showcased pieces from a collaboration with British graphic artist Hey Reilly who is known for merging and transforming iconic design logos. Reilly worked with the Fendi for its menswear line presented in January.

The new designs included a white maxi t-shirt and chunky black fur jumper with the Fendi logo mimicking that from Italian sportswear company Fila.

The ‘Double F’ bag and a new version of the brand’s well-known ‘Peekaboo’ bag, the X-lite, debuted in the collection, a style note said.