Chanel brings springtime to Paris with extravagant rose garden

PARIS (Reuters) - Chanel brought a touch of early spring to Haute Couture week in Paris on Tuesday as models decked out in delicate, flower-strewn gowns paraded through rose-covered archways and around a fountain in a specially-built garden.

The collection by designer Karl Lagerfeld, 84, unveiled inside Paris’ glass-domed Grand Palais exhibition hall, included a white wedding pant suit with an enormous feathered train.

Designs in pale pink or white dominated the show, with pleats and gauzy skirts galore and intricate layered numbers.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Aside from the real roses blossoming on the trellises, guests were treated to embroidered flowers and a voluminous 50s-inspired skirt with watercolor-style splashes of color.

Models - including 16-year-old Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford - showed off intricate wedge boots assorted to their outfits, some with lace, some with sequins and jewels.

Displays from Paris’ select Haute couture club - a small circle of designers creating luxury, handmade outfits for clients - runs until Jan. 25.