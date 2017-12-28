NY Fed-FX swaps with foreign central banks total $12.008 billion in latest week

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve provided $12.008 billion of liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The European Central Bank swapped $11.907 billion with a term of 21 days and a rate of 1.89 percent.

The Bank of Japan swapped $101 million with a term of 8 days and a rate of 1.91 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank, and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.