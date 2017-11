FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s guidance about its likely future policy path is beneficial but should always be viewed as conditional on how the economy actually develops, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday.

Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference after a two-day Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) policy meeting in Washington, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“All guidance should be conditional and related to the outlook for the economy,” Yellen told a European Central Bank conference in Frankfurt.