FOMC statement from Oct 31-Nov 1 meeting

WASHINGTON - Following is the full text of the statement released by the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday following a two-day meeting:
Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in September.
indicates that the labor market has continued to strengthen and that economic activity has
been rising at a solid rate despite hurricane-related disruptions. Although the hurricanes
caused a drop in payroll employment in September, the unemployment rate declined
further. Household spending has been expanding at a moderate rate, and growth in
business fixed investment has picked up in recent quarters. Gasoline prices rose in the
aftermath of the hurricanes, boosting overall inflation in September; however, inflation
for items other than food and energy remained soft. On a 12-month basis, both inflation
measures have declined this year and are running below 2 percent. Market-based
measures of inflation compensation remain low; survey-based measures of longer-term
inflation expectations are little changed, on balance.
Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum
employment and price stability. Hurricane-related disruptions and rebuilding will
continue to affect economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, but past
experience suggests that the storms are unlikely to materially alter the course of the
national economy over the medium term. Consequently, the Committee continues to
expect that, with gradual adjustments in the stance of monetary policy, economic activity
will expand at a moderate pace, and labor market conditions will strengthen somewhat
further. Inflation on a 12-month basis is expected to remain somewhat below 2 percent in
the near term but to stabilize around the Committee’s 2 percent objective over the
medium term. Near-term risks to the economic outlook appear roughly balanced, but the
Committee is monitoring inflation developments closely.
In view of realized and expected labor market conditions and inflation, the
Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 1 to
1-1/4 percent. The stance of monetary policy remains accommodative, thereby
supporting some further strengthening in labor market conditions and a sustained return
to 2 percent inflation.
In determining the timing and size of future adjustments to the target range for the
federal funds rate, the Committee will assess realized and expected economic conditions
relative to its objectives of maximum employment and 2 percent inflation. This
assessment will take into account a wide range of information, including measures of
labor market conditions, indicators of inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and
readings on financial and international developments. The Committee will carefully
monitor actual and expected inflation developments relative to its symmetric inflation
goal. The Committee expects that economic conditions will evolve in a manner that will
warrant gradual increases in the federal funds rate; the federal funds rate is likely to
remain, for some time, below levels that are expected to prevail in the longer run.
However, the actual path of the federal funds rate will depend on the economic outlook as
informed by incoming data.
The balance sheet normalization program initiated in October 2017 is proceeding.
Voting for the FOMC monetary policy action were: Janet L. Yellen, Chair;
William C. Dudley, Vice Chairman; Lael Brainard; Charles L. Evans; Patrick Harker;
Robert S. Kaplan; Neel Kashkari; Jerome H. Powell; and Randal K. Quarles.