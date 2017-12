(Reuters) - Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Wednesday it experienced another record-breaking holiday shipping season, but declined to provide specifics or data.

A package of the FedEx courier delivery services company is pictured in this June 8, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/Illustration

FedEx Chief Executive Officer Fred Smith said last week the company was on track for another record holiday shipping season, the crucial peak period that begins after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and lasts through New Year’s Eve.