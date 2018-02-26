FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
February 26, 2018 / 7:13 AM / a day ago

Fiat Chrysler will ditch diesel from its cars by 2022: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) (FCAU.N) plans to eliminate diesel from all its passenger vehicles by 2022, amid a collapse in demand and spiraling costs, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

    Under a four-year plan to be unveiled on June 1, the car-maker will announce it intends to phase out the fuel type from the cars across its brands, the FT said, citing people familiar with the company strategy.

    Contacted by Reuters on Monday, Fiat Chrysler declined to comment on the report.

    Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Louise Heavens

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.