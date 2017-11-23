FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat Chrysler to recall 1,200 SUVs in India for airbag replacement
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Militants kill more than 230 at mosque in Egypt
Militants kill more than 230 at mosque in Egypt
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 23, 2017 / 5:11 PM / a day ago

Fiat Chrysler to recall 1,200 SUVs in India for airbag replacement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCHA.MI) will recall 1,200 Jeep Compass sports utility vehicles (SUVs) sold in India, for “replacement of the front passenger air bag,” FCA India said in a statement on Thursday.

A screen displays the ticker information for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV at the post where it's traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The recalls are part of a bigger recall by the company. The carmaker on Wednesday recalled 7,000 U.S.-market SUVs and 1,000 vehicles sold in Canada and Mexico for the same reason.

During the airbag module assembly process, “loose fasteners may have inadvertently found their way undetected into a small number of modules,” Fiat said in an emailed statement.

No injuries, accidents, warranty claims or complaints have been reported, the company said.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.