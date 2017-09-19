Fiat Chrysler recalls 494,000 pickup trucks for fire risk

A screen displays the ticker information for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV at the post where it's traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCHA.MI) said Tuesday it will recall 494,000 medium and heavy-duty Ram pickup trucks worldwide because of a water pump that could overheat and potentially cause a fire.

The recall includes 2013-2017 model year Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks with 6.7-liter diesel engines, including 443,000 vehicles in the United States. Fiat Chrysler said it is not aware of any injuries related to the issue, but has reports of a small number of fire-related incidents. The company will inspect and potentially replace the water pump.