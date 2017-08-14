'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds 'heartbroken' over stuntwoman's death

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds said on Monday that actors and crew were "heartbroken, shocked and devastated" at the death of a driver in a motorcycle stunt in Vancouver that went wrong.

"Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming ‘Deadpool',” Reynolds, a native of Vancouver, said in a message on his social media platforms.

Vancouver police confirmed the death on Monday of the stuntwoman on the set of 20th Century Fox's superhero movie “Deadpool 2” but gave no further details and did not release her name.

Local media said the woman appeared to lose control of the motorbike, which drove off the set and through the window of a building across the street.

The film is a sequel to the 2016 R-rated comedy “Deadpool,” starring Reynolds as the foul-mouthed Marvel superhero Deadpool.

Movie studio 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc., did not say whether production had been halted. Spokesman Dan Berger said the studio was "deeply saddened by the accident."

Reynolds said the cast and crew were "heartbroken, shocked and devastated... but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world.”

The "Deadpool 2" death came one month after a stuntman died on the Atlanta, Georgia set of AMC horror TV series "The Walking Dead." John Bernecker, 33, died after hitting his head during a stunt where he fell from a height of 20 feet to a concrete floor.

Separately, Tom Cruise, known for doing most of his own stunts, appeared to have been injured on the London set of his upcoming spy action movie "Mission: Impossible 6."

Video emerged on Monday on celebrity news website TMZ showing Cruise, 55, trying to jump onto the roof of a high-rise building and landing hard against its wall. Moments later Cruise, who was attached to a harness, limped off the set

Representatives for Cruise and movie studio Paramount Pictures did not respond to queries about the incident or the nature of the actor's injury.