Documentary examines struggle of Holocaust survivors to move on

LONDON (Reuters) - A documentary opening in British cinemas this week examines the challenges faced by Holocaust survivors in rebuilding their lives after enduring the horrors of World War Two and the Nazi concentration camps.

"Destination Unknown" was made over a period of 14 years and mixes archive footage with contemporary filming of Holocaust survivors, in some cases following them as they return to the camps where they were imprisoned.

"What came across to me as unique and fresh was how do you live with pain? How do you have a life after such atrocity?" director Claire Ferguson said of the film.

The documentary features the stories of Jews who survived being sent to concentration camps, as well as men who fought in the Jewish resistance movement, and others who stayed alive by hiding.

Some 6 million Jews died at the hands of the Nazis and their allies during the Holocaust, with many being sent to death camps after their possessions were seized.

Edward Mosberg, a survivor of the Mauthausen concentration camp who still wears a bracelet bearing his camp identification number, said he took part in the film so that younger generations would not forget what happened.

"Not to forget, this is the whole thing ... that next generation will still remember," he said.

The film is out in British cinemas on June 16. International released dates have yet to be confirmed.