FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Han Solo's standalone film titled 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Film News
October 18, 2017 / 5:08 AM / 4 days ago

Han Solo's standalone film titled 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The origin story of Han Solo, the roguish intergalactic “Star Wars” bounty hunter, has finally been given a title, director Ron Howard unveiled on Tuesday.

Director Ron Howard attends a conference at the Cannes Lions Festival in Cannes, France, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” will follow the beginnings of the gruff but loveable Han Solo, made famous by Harrison Ford in George Lucas’ “Star Wars” films. The movie is scheduled for release on May 25, 2018.

Alden Ehrenreich is taking over the role of the titular bounty hunter, while Donald Glover will play young Lando Calrissian, played by Billy Dee Williams in the original trilogy.

Howard, who took over the production of the film after the sudden departure of its two directors earlier this year, revealed the title in a short video and said that filming had wrapped on the project.

The “Solo” spin-off is part of Walt Disney Co’s expanding slate of “Star Wars” movies, which was rebooted by the 2015 blockbuster hit, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” That film made more than $2 billion at the global box office.

The Han Solo film is the second of three stand-alone “Star Wars” films that kicked off with last year’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.