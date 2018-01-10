FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnish police starts investigations over forest company hacking
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
January 10, 2018 / 1:27 PM / a day ago

Finnish police starts investigations over forest company hacking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said on Wednesday it would start investigations on a suspected data breach at Metsa Group, one of the Nordic country’s largest forest companies.

Metsa Group and its listed subsidiary Metsa Board on Tuesday released preliminary results due to suspected hacking, but gave no further comments about the breach or actions taken.

The NBI said it was investigating the case as a serious computer break-in.

Metsa Group had sales of around 4.7 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in 2016.

Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl

