Finnish police starts investigations over forest company hacking

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said on Wednesday it would start investigations on a suspected data breach at Metsa Group, one of the Nordic country’s largest forest companies.

Metsa Group and its listed subsidiary Metsa Board on Tuesday released preliminary results due to suspected hacking, but gave no further comments about the breach or actions taken.

The NBI said it was investigating the case as a serious computer break-in.

Metsa Group had sales of around 4.7 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in 2016.