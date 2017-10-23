FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl halftime show
October 23, 2017 / 1:10 AM / 2 days ago

Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl halftime show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Grammy Award-winning pop singer Justin Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February, 14 years after a “wardrobe malfunction” overshadowed his last gig at the championship game, the NFL said on Sunday.

89th Academy Awards - Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals - Hollywood, California, U.S. - 26/02/17 - Singer Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Mike Blake - HP1ED2R03000B

This will mark Timberlake’s third time on the halftime stage, giving the “Can’t Stop The Feeling” singer the distinction of having the most appearances by an individual entertainer, the National Football League said in a statement.

The 10-times Grammy winner last performed at the Super Bowl in 2004 when he infamously ripped off part of Janet Jackson’s garment during their halftime show in Houston and briefly bared her breast.

The incident coined the phrase “wardrobe malfunction”

The Super Bowl is the most-watched event on U.S. television, drawing more than 100 million viewers. Previous halftime headliners include Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Beyonce, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars and Madonna.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
