FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
August foreign inflows into Asian bonds dented by North Korea worries
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 19, 2017 / 9:41 AM / in a month

August foreign inflows into Asian bonds dented by North Korea worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Asian bond buying by foreign investors fell to a six-month low in August as North Korea tensions limited fresh purchases in the region’s assets.

Their total purchases in five Asian markets – Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand and India stood at $ 5.2 billion, the lowest since February.

Foreigners sold Malaysian bonds for a third successive month in August, while inflows into India and South Korea fell from the previous month.

For graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2jFcWyp

Reporting By Gaurav Dogra & Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Vyas Mohan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.