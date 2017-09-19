August foreign inflows into Asian bonds dented by North Korea worries

(Reuters) - Asian bond buying by foreign investors fell to a six-month low in August as North Korea tensions limited fresh purchases in the region’s assets.

Their total purchases in five Asian markets – Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand and India stood at $ 5.2 billion, the lowest since February.

Foreigners sold Malaysian bonds for a third successive month in August, while inflows into India and South Korea fell from the previous month.

For graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2jFcWyp