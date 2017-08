A vendor gets a five Euro bank note from a customer at the central market in Athens, Greece, July 8, 2015.

TOKYO (Reuters) - The euro edged up to its highest level since May 2016 in Asian trading on Wednesday, as the dollar came under pressure following President Donald Trump's eldest son's release of emails suggesting he welcomed Russia's help in last year's election campaign.

The currency was up 0.1 percent at $1.1480 after rising as high as $1.1482.