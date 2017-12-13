Breakingviews - Fox deal will test Disney’s chief Mouseketeer

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Disney’s chief Mouseketeer is about to face his biggest test. The $160 billion media conglomerate is close to striking a deal to acquire parts of Rupert Murdoch’s Fox empire, pegged at $60 billion by CNBC. Some are an odd fit and regulators may not like Disney expanding in sports and movies. Boss Bob Iger has his work cut out.

A plane flies past a musical parade at Hong Kong Disneyland November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

If scale is coin of the realm in media then it is easy to see why Iger might be eager to bulk up with Twenty-First Century Fox’s TV shows and films. Fear is also a pervasive motivator. Streaming service Netflix’s success in gathering 100 million global subscribers coupled with its heavy spending on content - up to $8 billion next year - is driving rivals into big deals.

Picking off parts of Fox will come with considerable risks. For starters, not all of Fox’s cable networks mesh with Disney’s fare. The Mouse House is known for keeping tight control of its family-friendly brand. Fox peddles edgier programs with such series as the blood-spattered “The Americans” and raunchy “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Disney’s cable outlet ESPN is one of the most popular networks in the United States, yet subscribers are declining. But adding Fox’s regional sports channels will expose Disney even more to the rising cost of media rights – in North America alone that is expected to increase nearly 6 percent to $20 billion, according to PwC – and the overall drop in ratings for some franchises like the NFL.

As well as the content itself, there’s the question of whether Disney can manage the politics. U.S. watchdogs fresh from suing AT&T to block its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner, will be on notice. Together, Disney and Fox studios account for more than 30 percent of movie-ticket sales so far this year, according to Box Office Mojo.

Much depends on Iger himself. The Disney chief executive is due to leave in July 2019, but may extend his contract again if this deal occurs to oversee a growing Magic Kingdom. Investors ought to hope he does. So far, Iger has been a savvy acquirer, snapping up Marvel, Pixar and Lucasfilm. Even then, carving up Fox will be in a different league.