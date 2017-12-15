FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 8:24 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: A Fox in the Mouse House

Antony Currie, Jennifer Saba

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Disney’s $66 bln deal for the bulk of Rupert Murdoch’s entertainment empire is a reaction to the rapid rise of streaming-content providers like Netflix, and lets CEO Bob Iger delay retirement again. Elsewhere: the Democrats win in Alabama, and Chinese bike-sharing rides towards M&A.

Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse attend the 25th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, France March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2BqULEv

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

