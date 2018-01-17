FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Markets
Breakingviews
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Sport
Entertainment
#Health News
January 17, 2018 / 10:37 AM / 2 days ago

French police search Lactalis sites after baby milk scare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French police were searching several sites belonging to dairy producer Lactalis on Wednesday following a salmonella contamination scare that prompted a global recall of several baby food products, a source at the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

The scandal deepened this month when it emerged some of the recalled baby foods had still made their way onto shop shelves in a number of supermarket chains.

The Paris prosecutor opened a preliminary probe into the salmonella contamination scare in late December.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.