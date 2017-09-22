FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French President Macron to make EU reforms proposals on Tuesday
September 22, 2017 / 7:46 PM / in a month

French President Macron to make EU reforms proposals on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will announce his proposals for European Union reforms in a speech at the Paris-Sorbonne University on Tuesday, his office said on Friday.

Macron has said he would make proposals on about 10 issues including strengthening the economic and monetary union, deepening European defense, reinforcing migration policy and strengthening social and fiscal convergence in the bloc.

The speech will come two days after German elections in which Chancellor Angela Merkel, who also backs deeper European integration, is seeking a fourth term.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Hugh Lawson

