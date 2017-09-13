FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Macron to present euro zone reform proposals on September 26
#Business News
September 13, 2017 / 9:19 AM / a month ago

France's Macron to present euro zone reform proposals on September 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a press conference as part of his visit in the French Caribbean islands of St. Martin September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will unveil more detailed proposals for reforms to the euro zone on Sept. 26, two days after Germany’s federal election, a French diplomatic source said on Wednesday.

Macron wants a major leap forward in European cooperation. He has called for a euro zone finance minister and a euro zone parliament that would supervise a standalone budget for the bloc.

However, Macron’s push for an ambitious overhaul of Europe’s single currency bloc is running up against resistance in Berlin despite conciliatory public signals from German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Earlier on Wednesday, the head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, also poured cold water on part of Macron’s plans, saying there should be a finance and economy minister at EU level but no separate euro zone budget or parliament.

Creating a finance minister for the EU rather than for the narrower euro zone, as proposed by Macron, is an attempt to prevent divisions among the 27 countries that will remain in the EU once Britain leaves in 2019, EU officials said.

Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Brian Love

