FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fincantieri, Naval Group may exchange stakes in future military alliance
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 28, 2017 / 7:49 PM / in 20 days

Fincantieri, Naval Group may exchange stakes in future military alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Fincantieri and France’s Naval Group may exchange between 5 and 10 percent of their share capital to cement a future naval alliance between Rome and Paris, a document published on the website of Italy’s Treasury showed.

France and Italy said on Wednesday they would study a possible tie-up between the two shipbuilders. They also agreed that Fincantieri would take effective control of French shipyard STX, ending a months-long dispute.

“The opportunity and modalities of an exchange between the two companies of 5 percent to 10 percent of their respective share capital will be analyzed, and concrete actions aiming at developing synergies will be defined and presented to both governments,” the document detailing the agreement said.

“This roadmap should include the creation of a balanced joint-venture in which common projects would progressively be developed, with a priority given to surface vessels’ platforms, systems and equipment,” it said.

Reporting by Francesca Landini

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.