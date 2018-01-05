Airbus signs tentative Turkish Airlines A350 deal

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) Chief Executive Tom Enders signed a non-binding agreement with Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) on a potential order for 25 A350-900 aircraft, during an official visit by Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan in Paris on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus logo is pictured during the delivery of the new Airbus A380 aircraft to Singapore Airlines at the French headquarters of aircraft company Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Turkish Airlines, one of the world’s fastest-growing carriers, is a major customer of both Airbus and its U.S. rival Boeing.

State-owned Turkish Airlines is one of a handful of carriers whose dealings with plane-makers tend to accelerate around major diplomatic events.

In September, it signed a surprise provisional order for 40 Boeing 787-9 planes while Erdogan was in New York for the UN General Assembly.

The tentative Airbus deal was inked during a ceremony attended by Erdogan and his host, French President Emmanuel Macron. Turkish Airlines confirmed in a subsequent statement that it had begun negotiations with Airbus on the plane deal.

Airbus is also in negotiations to sell planes to China during a visit by Macron next week.