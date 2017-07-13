FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2017 / 7:00 PM / 25 days ago

Trump says discussed strengthening security cooperation with Macron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump walk in the courtyard as they leave after a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris, France, July 13, 2017.Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday discussed strengthening security cooperation, and urged allied forces fighting Islamic State to ensure Mosul remained a liberated city.

"Today we face new threats from rogue regimes like North Korea, Iran and Syria and the governments that finance and support them. We also face grave threats from terrorist organizations," Trump told a press conference.

"We renew our resolve to stand united against these enemies of humanity and to strip them of their territory, their funding, their networks and ideological support."

Speaking in Paris after a bilateral meeting with Macron, Trump reiterated that his administration would pursue trade deals that were "reciprocal and fair", adding that discussions on accords with China were underway.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Ingrid Melander

