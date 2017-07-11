FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Storm unleashes record rainfall on Paris
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 10, 2017 / 1:46 PM / a month ago

Storm unleashes record rainfall on Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Water is seen on the floor of Chatelet metro station after heavy rain in Paris, France July 9, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media. Krystyna Richer via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - A storm on Sunday night lashed Paris with the highest rainfall ever recorded in the French capital, while other areas of France's centre-west saw as much rain as would normally fall in the entire month of July.

Weather authority Meteo France said that 49.2 millimeters fell in one hour between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. (1900-2000 GMT). The previous record for heavy rainfall in Paris was set on July 2, 1995, when 47.4 millimeters fell.

In total, 66 millimeters of rain fell on the city from 8:00 a.m. on Sunday to 8:00 a.m. on Monday. Civray, in the Vienne region, saw 86 millimeters of rain and Lons-le-Saunier, in the Jura region, saw 77 millimeters during the same period.

Metro services in Paris were disrupted into Monday morning. Social media footage showed water cascading down the steps onto the platform at one station, pouring from the ceiling in another, and commuters climbing fences to avoid walking through water.

Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London; Editing by Catherine Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.