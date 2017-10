Jeffrey Gundlach, CEO of DoubleLine Capital, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - President Donald Trump deserves “very little” credit for the record high prices in U.S. stocks, DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach, who voted for Trump, said on CNBC on Tuesday.