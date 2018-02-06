FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Business News
February 6, 2018 / 3:27 PM / a day ago

Fidelity fixes website glitch after 'technical difficulties'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments said on Tuesday that problems with its website had been resolved after it was hit with “intermittent technical difficulties” as clients nervously watched a stock market rout reverberating around the globe.

Fidelity spokesman Michael Aalto confirmed by email that the firm’s website problems earlier in the day had been fixed. He did not respond to requests to elaborate on the issues.

Internet problems at the company happened in the aftermath of Monday’s steep sell-off that brought the biggest one-day declines for the S&P 500 and the Dow since August 2011 and a near 1,600 point intraday loss for the Dow. Before fixing the problems, Fidelity said clients still had access to Fidelity.com and they could log on to their accounts.

Boston-based Fidelity, known for its stable of mutual funds, operates a large online brokerage with nearly 25 million customer accounts.

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin in Boston and Elizabeth Dilts in New York; editing by Scott Malone and Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.