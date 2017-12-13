U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $34.57 billion to $2.813 trillion in the week ended Dec 12, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $34.30 billion to $2.682 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $271.30 million to $130.50 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds increased to 0.76 percent from 0.74 percent the week before while the iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds rose to 0.53 percent from 0.51 percent the previous week.