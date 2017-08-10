Pimco Income Fund, overseen by Ivascyn, attracts $2.65 billion inflows in July

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Pimco Income Fund, overseen by group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn, attracted inflows of $2.65 billion in July, bringing the fund’s total net assets to $92 billion, Morningstar data showed on Thursday.

The Pimco Total Return Bond Fund, once the world’s largest bond fund, posted outflows of $409 million in July, leaving the fund’s assets under management at $73 billion, Morningstar said.

The Pimco Total Return Fund has posted outflows of more than $5.2 billion so far this year and $14.2 billion in the last 12 months, Morningstar said.

For its part, the Pimco Income Fund, which some investors and analysts consider Pimco’s new flagship fund, has attracted about $17.6 billion year-to-date and roughly $23.5 billion in the last 12 months, Morningstar said.