FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pimco Income Fund, overseen by Ivascyn, attracts $2.65 billion inflows in July
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 10, 2017 / 8:30 PM / in 2 months

Pimco Income Fund, overseen by Ivascyn, attracts $2.65 billion inflows in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Pimco Income Fund, overseen by group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn, attracted inflows of $2.65 billion in July, bringing the fund’s total net assets to $92 billion, Morningstar data showed on Thursday.

The Pimco Total Return Bond Fund, once the world’s largest bond fund, posted outflows of $409 million in July, leaving the fund’s assets under management at $73 billion, Morningstar said.

The Pimco Total Return Fund has posted outflows of more than $5.2 billion so far this year and $14.2 billion in the last 12 months, Morningstar said.

For its part, the Pimco Income Fund, which some investors and analysts consider Pimco’s new flagship fund, has attracted about $17.6 billion year-to-date and roughly $23.5 billion in the last 12 months, Morningstar said.

Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.