FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at a summit of Gulf Cooperation Council leaders in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz will not attend a July 7-8 summit of the Group of 20 leading global economies in Hamburg, Germany, a German government spokesman said on Monday, providing no reason for the decision.

Steffen Seibert said the Saudi government had notified Berlin that the 81-year-old monarch would not participate in the annual meeting of G20 leaders.