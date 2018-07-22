Japan's Aso voices concern about capital outflows from China, emerging market

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday he expressed concerns at the G20 finance leaders’ meeting that monetary policy normalization at advanced economies could accelerate capital outflows from China and emerging market economies.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Buenos Aires, Aso said no country would benefit from protectionist measures, calling for “free and fair trade” to spur global growth.
