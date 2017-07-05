FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel takes aim at U.S. policy before G20
#Business News
July 5, 2017 / 10:41 AM / a month ago

Merkel takes aim at U.S. policy before G20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 5, 2017.Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel sharply criticized U.S. policy under President Donald Trump just two days before she hosts a G20 leaders summit, saying his administration saw globalization as creating winners and losers.

"While we are looking at the possibilities of cooperation to benefit everyone, globalization is seen by the American administration more as a process that is not about a win-win situation but about winners and losers," she told Die Zeit weekly in comments released on Wednesday.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers

