U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose during a family phto at the Greek Theatre during a G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017.

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, probably on Thursday evening, ahead of a summit of the Group of 20 leading economies (G20) in Hamburg later this week, a spokesman for the German government said on Monday.