U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he arrives for the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 6, 2017.

HAMBURG (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, when asked on Thursday if the United States had given up on working with China's Xi Jinping, told reporters "never give up."

Trump, who is in Hamburg for the G20 summit, has pressured China to help to rein in North Korea's nuclear activities.