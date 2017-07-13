FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Mike Ashley's Sports Direct buys 26 percent of Game Digital
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 13, 2017 / 6:27 AM / a month ago

Mike Ashley's Sports Direct buys 26 percent of Game Digital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a Sports Direct store on Oxford Street in London, Britain July 22, 2016.Paul Hackett

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Sports Direct, the retailer controlled by billionaire Mike Ashley, has bought a 25.75 percent stake in Game Digital, the computer gaming group said on Thursday.

Ashley's Sports Direct owns stakes in a number of other retailers including Debenhams and French Connection.

Game Digital, which has a market value of 41 million pounds ($53 million), warned last month it was struggling to meet demand for the new Nintendo Switch console.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.