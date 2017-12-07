GE to cut 1,100 power business jobs in Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) plans to cut around 1,100 jobs or 6 percent of its workforce across its power business in Britain following a significant deterioration in its markets, it said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The ticker and logo for General Electric Co. is displayed on a screen at the post where it's traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

GE said it had launched a consultation period over the restructuring which would affect jobs at two plants in Stafford and Rugby, central England.

The cuts are part of a wider program to remove 12,000 jobs by the U.S. company.

GE said it remained committed to the UK, which would continue to be a “strategic market”.