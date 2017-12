BERLIN (Reuters) - General Electric (GE.N) said it plans to cut around 1,600 jobs in Germany as it shrinks its troubled power generation business.

The General Electric logo is seen in a Sears store in Schaumburg, Illinois, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

The cuts will affect staff in Mannheim, Stuttgart, Berlin, Moenchengladbach and Kassel and will be confirmed after talks with labor representatives, GE said in a statement.