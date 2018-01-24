GE CEO says company will continue, but will 'look different'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) intends to make further changes to its portfolio but will remain a company, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“There will be a GE in the future, but it will look different than it does today,” Chief Executive John Flannery said on a conference call as GE released fourth-quarter earnings.

The comments come after speculation increased last week that GE was seriously considering a break-up. Earlier Wednesday, the head of GE’s aircraft financing unit, said GE is looking at alternative structuring arrangements, not a break-up of the company.