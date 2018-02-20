FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
February 20, 2018 / 5:19 AM / 2 days ago

South Korea's finance minister vows to negotiate with GM over fate of plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said on Tuesday the government would hold talks with General Motors (GM.N) over the future of its four plants after the company announced the closure of one and left the other three in the balance.

    GM last week announced it would shut down one of its plants in Gunsan in South Korea’s southwest by May, and decide within weeks on the remaining three plants in the country.

    “(The government) will come up with its own stance after we go over the company’s plan on normalization, while continuing to have thorough discussions,” said Kim Dong-yeon to reporters.

    Kim also said that related government agencies were having close talks over this issue, adding that he does not yet have a plan to meet GM’s top executive Berry Engle.

    Reporting by Shinhyung Lee, Dahee Kim; Editing by Michael Perry

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.