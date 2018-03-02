Kremlin dismisses allegation Russia behind German cyber attack

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday dismissed a suggestion that Russian hackers were behind a cyber attack in Germany, saying that Russia was now being blamed for any such attack and without any proof.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is seen before Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual state of the nation address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Germany said on Wednesday hackers had breached its government computer network with an isolated attack and German media reported that the attack was launched by Russian hacker group APT28.

“We note with regret that any hacking attacks in the world are associated with Russian hackers but that each time they (the allegations) are made without any tangible proof,” Peskov told a conference call with reporters.