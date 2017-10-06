German industrial orders jump on vibrant demand from abroad

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial orders bounced back in August, rising more than expected on strong foreign demand, data showed on Friday, suggesting that factories will contribute to overall growth in Europe’s largest economy in coming months.

Industrial companies registered a 3.6 percent increase in orders after contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods fell by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in July, data from the Economy Ministry showed.

The reading for August was the strongest monthly increase since December. It easily beat the Reuters forecast for a 0.7 percent rise, surpassing even the most optimistic estimate.

A data breakdown showed domestic demand rose 2.7 percent while foreign orders jumped 4.3 percent, propelled by a 7.7 percent increase from customers outside the euro zone - despite the recent appreciation of the single currency.

“Orders activity further picked up recently from an already high level,” the ministry said, adding that the positive trend was backed by good business morale and strong output figures.

“The solid upturn in the manufacturing sector should therefore continue,” it added.

FILE PHOTO: An employee inspects rolls of steel at the plant of German steel company Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter, Lower Saxony, Germany, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

“SUMMER EXPLOSION”

ING Bank chief economist Carsten Brzeski said the “summer explosion in new orders” was likely the result of some bulk orders. Nevertheless, the strong August figure all of sudden made 2017 a strong year for new orders, Brzeski said.

“Combined with strong business surveys, showing production expectations as well as orders books close to record highs, the German industry looks all set to end the year at maximum speed.”

Bankhaus Lampe economist Alexander Krueger was a bit more cautious, saying he doubted that the German economy could shift into an even higher gear after already strong growth rates in the first two quarters of the year.

The German economy grew 0.7 percent on the quarter in the first three months of the year and 0.6 percent from April to June, driven by increased household and state spending as well as higher investment in buildings and machinery.

Leading economic institutes last week raised their growth forecast for the German economy to 1.9 percent in 2017 and 2.0 percent in 2018. This would translate into calendar-adjusted GDP rates of 2.2 percent and 2.1 percent respectively.

The German government will present its updated projections for GDP growth, employment and inflation on Wednesday.