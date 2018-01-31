No indication Trump planning new trade restrictions - Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump gave no indication in his first State of the Union speech that his administration was planning new trade restrictions, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Wednesday.

She added that an overhaul of the U.S. tax system that included lowering corporate taxes would have a mixed impact on German companies.

She said Germany and France had ruled out a race to the bottom on taxation in response to the U.S. reforms, which some fear could giver U.S. companies an advantage over foreign ones.