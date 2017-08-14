Schaeuble says hopes ECB's low interest rate policy ends soon

FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble presents draft budget for 2018 and mid-term plans for state spending until 2021 during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, March 15, 2017.

SCHLEIZ, Germany (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Monday reiterated his criticism of the European Central Bank's low interest rate policy and said he hoped it would be changed in the near future.

"I'm not pleased about it," Schaeuble said, referring to the low interest rates set by the ECB. "And I hope it soon ends."

He was speaking at a campaign rally in the eastern town of Schleiz, before a Sept. 24 national election that Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives are expected to win but which may leave them needing a coalition partner.