German lobby group DUH says to continue campaign to ban diesel

CEOs of German car making industry meet with German federal ministers at the Federal Ministry of the Interior to discuss the future of diesel vehicles, after a nearly two-year saga of scandal spread from Volkswagen to others in the sector in Berlin, Germany, August 2, 2017.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German environmental lobby group DUH said it would keep pressing ahead with a campaign to ban diesel cars from inner cities, despite an auto industry pledge on Wednesday to update engine management software on 5.3 million polluting diesel cars.

"The diesel forum is a colossal failure," DUH said in a statement released shortly after politicians and auto industry leaders unveiled a pact designed to save the diesel engine.

The agreement would only see 20 percent of diesel cars in Germany receive updates.

"What a debacle for the Federal Republic's clean air policy," Juergen Resch, head of the DUH, said in a statement, adding that the environmental lobby group's plans to pursue legal cases to improve air quality in 16 German cities would prevail.